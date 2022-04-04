Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Price Target Cut to $0.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $1.75 to $0.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GAU. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.10.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $119.67 million, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Galiano Gold by 159.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 52,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 498.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.