Galiano Gold’s (GAU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$2.20 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.26.

Shares of GAU opened at C$0.65 on Thursday. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.62 and a 12 month high of C$1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

