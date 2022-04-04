Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,135,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $301.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.