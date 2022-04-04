GAP (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has $13.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GPS. Bank of America cut GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GAP in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.51.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. GAP has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

