Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Shares Down 5.3%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 16,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 921,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The stock has a market cap of $918.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 62.76%.

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $26,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $28,971.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $2,874,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at $3,455,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

