Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of GENC traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.10. 76 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,971. Gencor Industries has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $13.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $148.05 million, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 192,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

