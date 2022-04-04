General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) versus Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Critical Analysis

General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) and Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Exactus shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Exactus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares General Cannabis and Exactus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38% Exactus N/A -3,272.69% -185.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for General Cannabis and Exactus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A Exactus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

General Cannabis has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exactus has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Cannabis and Exactus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Cannabis $5.93 million 7.46 -$8.87 million N/A N/A Exactus $2.07 million 18.81 -$9.46 million N/A N/A

General Cannabis has higher revenue and earnings than Exactus.

Summary

Exactus beats General Cannabis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Cannabis (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Operations, Cultivation, and Investments. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations. This segment also provides sourcing and stocking services to cultivation, retail, and infused products manufacturing facilities. The Cultivation segment operates 17,000 square foot of licensed light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility. The Investments segment provides debt or equity capital to cannabis businesses through investing in businesses. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Exactus (Get Rating)

Exactus, Inc., is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis.

