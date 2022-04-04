Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE:GCO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $73.72.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

