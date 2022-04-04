Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 70.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.