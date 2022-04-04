Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.05.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 70.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 14.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.
About Gibraltar Industries (Get Rating)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.