Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.280-$-0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 million.Gitlab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.020-$-0.970 EPS.

Shares of GTLB opened at $54.68 on Monday. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gitlab during the fourth quarter worth $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth about $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,406,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

