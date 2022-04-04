Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.25. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Gitlab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gitlab currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.