Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.
Shares of GTLB stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.25. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $137.00.
Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. On average, analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,007,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,303,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.
About Gitlab (Get Rating)
GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gitlab (GTLB)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.