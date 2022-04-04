Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 76,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 147.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 31.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 555,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 38,705 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 118,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

