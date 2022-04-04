Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

GLP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $24.00.

GLP traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,817. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $924.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.24. Global Partners has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Global Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the third quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

