Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.53

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.52, with a volume of 136401 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.
The company has a market cap of C$81.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 57.67, a current ratio of 57.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Globex Mining Enterprises Company Profile (TSE:GMX)
Read More
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globex Mining Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.