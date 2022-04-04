Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.29.

GMED stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.43. 2,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.65. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,156,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,732,000 after buying an additional 39,942 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,908,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 22.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,356,000 after acquiring an additional 275,596 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

