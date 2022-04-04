Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Shares Gap Up to $73.78

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $73.78, but opened at $76.17. Globus Medical shares last traded at $76.17, with a volume of 21 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

