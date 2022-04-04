Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.59. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,837. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.09.

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Verdad Advisers LP grew its position in Good Times Restaurants by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 333,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

