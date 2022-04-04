Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The company had a trading volume of 86,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,797. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,238,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 352,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,365,000 after buying an additional 106,815 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,536,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,039,000 after buying an additional 599,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,238,000 after buying an additional 293,160 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

