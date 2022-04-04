GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,693,619. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. GoPro has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $391.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $297,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,445. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,846,000 after buying an additional 1,090,720 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in GoPro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GoPro by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $5,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

