Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 723000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The stock has a market cap of C$9.69 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile (CVE:GGM)
