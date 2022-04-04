Graybug Vision’s (GRAY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graybug Vision from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.07. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.

Graybug Vision ( NASDAQ:GRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth $164,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

