Graybug Vision’s (GRAY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graybug Vision from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.95.
Shares of NASDAQ GRAY opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.07. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Graybug Vision by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the second quarter worth $126,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth $164,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Graybug Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
