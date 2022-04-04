Graypoint LLC Buys 3,680 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.57 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

