Graypoint LLC Buys 908 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 383.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 35.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $305.54 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

