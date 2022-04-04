Graypoint LLC Buys Shares of 7,391 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

