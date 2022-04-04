Graypoint LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Paychex by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 23,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $5,664,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $17,921,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $138.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.40. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.74 and a 12-month high of $140.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 70.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.27.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

