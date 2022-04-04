Graypoint LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $144,491,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,826,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.36 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.27 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

