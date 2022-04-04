Graypoint LLC Has $447,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,485,000 after acquiring an additional 224,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after acquiring an additional 144,023 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $248.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.