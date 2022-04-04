Graypoint LLC Sells 201 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $561.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $580.72 and a 200 day moving average of $641.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $544.59 and a one year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.