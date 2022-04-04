Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at Clarus Securities

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Clarus Securities from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.
Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greenbrook TMS (GBNH)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.