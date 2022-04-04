Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greencore Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 160 ($2.10).

Shares of LON GNC opened at GBX 129.20 ($1.69) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 129.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.63. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107.30 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 174.30 ($2.28). The company has a market capitalization of £680.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

