Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

GFF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $19.89. 2,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,198. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.80. Griffon has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 182,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 490,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Griffon by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 241,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,364,000 after buying an additional 80,048 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

