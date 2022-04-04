Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $11.93 on Friday. Grifols has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 657.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

