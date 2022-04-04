Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) Director Purchases $500,000.00 in Stock

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Rating) Director Gene Salkind bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GRVI stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. Grove, Inc. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $9.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Grove in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grove by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 189,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

