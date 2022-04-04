Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Position Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GH stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.38. 14,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,162. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $169.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.