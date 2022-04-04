H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $66.59. 2,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $59.17 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

