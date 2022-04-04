H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bryan, Garnier & Co

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 190 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of SEK 225.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from CHF 142 to CHF 140 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upped their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 105 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $5.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.26.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (Get Rating)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

