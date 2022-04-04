Harvest Investment Services LLC Buys New Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 412.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 213,150 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 90.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 113,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $3,084,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $36.58 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

