Harvest Investment Services LLC Invests $202,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 2,671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $68.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.06. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $83.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

