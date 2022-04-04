Harvest Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

HGV stock opened at $51.94 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

