Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 96 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

HD opened at $301.89 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.