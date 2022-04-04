Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at KeyCorp

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HAYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of 157.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $49.13.

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.43 million during the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Haynes International will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 283.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haynes International in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Haynes International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

