HC Wainwright Raises ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Price Target to $16.00

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRPH. StockNews.com began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.88.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.31 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.