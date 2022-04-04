Head-To-Head Comparison: Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX)

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) and SCVX (NYSE:SCVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of SCVX shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Manitex International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of SCVX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Manitex International and SCVX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manitex International $211.54 million 0.71 -$4.57 million ($0.23) -32.70 SCVX N/A N/A -$13.12 million N/A N/A

Manitex International has higher revenue and earnings than SCVX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Manitex International and SCVX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manitex International 0 0 1 0 3.00 SCVX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Manitex International has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCVX has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manitex International and SCVX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manitex International -2.16% 0.36% 0.14% SCVX N/A -377.51% 4.12%

Summary

Manitex International beats SCVX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manitex International (Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

About SCVX (Get Rating)

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

