Head to Head Contrast: Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) vs. Its Rivals

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) is one of 934 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Enochian Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enochian Biosciences N/A -22.93% -21.02% Enochian Biosciences Competitors -4,331.18% -138.74% -12.86%

Enochian Biosciences has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enochian Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 1.07, indicating that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.0% of Enochian Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enochian Biosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enochian Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Enochian Biosciences Competitors 5970 20441 42834 849 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 91.59%. Given Enochian Biosciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enochian Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enochian Biosciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enochian Biosciences N/A -$26.72 million -10.46 Enochian Biosciences Competitors $1.88 billion $247.60 million -1.66

Enochian Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Enochian Biosciences. Enochian Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences peers beat Enochian Biosciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Enochian Biosciences (Get Rating)

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21. The company was founded by Rene Sindlev and Serhat Gumrukcu on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

