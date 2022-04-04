Head-To-Head Contrast: Trupanion (TRUP) vs. Its Peers

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) is one of 13 public companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Trupanion to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trupanion and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trupanion
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.00
|Trupanion Competitors
|108
|1135
|2309
|50
|2.64
Institutional and Insider Ownership
83.5% of Trupanion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Trupanion has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trupanion’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Trupanion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trupanion
|-5.08%
|-9.69%
|-5.99%
|Trupanion Competitors
|-5.34%
|-3.70%
|-4.00%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Trupanion and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trupanion
|$698.99 million
|-$35.53 million
|-108.55
|Trupanion Competitors
|$71.33 billion
|$2.57 billion
|4.22
Trupanion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Trupanion competitors beat Trupanion on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Trupanion Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
