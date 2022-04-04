Head-To-Head Review: Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) & Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eargo and Cadre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 3.18 -$39.85 million ($1.25) -4.48 Cadre $427.29 million 2.03 N/A N/A N/A

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87% Cadre N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eargo and Cadre, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 1 2 0 0 1.67 Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Eargo currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Cadre has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.06%. Given Eargo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than Cadre.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.3% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Eargo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadre beats Eargo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eargo (Get Rating)

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Cadre (Get Rating)

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

