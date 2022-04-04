Head to Head Review: Frontier Group (ULCC) vs. Its Rivals

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Frontier Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Frontier Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Frontier Group Competitors 666 2208 3140 195 2.46

Frontier Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 87.38%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 32.94%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion -$102.00 million -21.92 Frontier Group Competitors $7.63 billion -$992.78 million 6.68

Frontier Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Frontier Group Competitors -4.88% -75.69% -1.91%

Summary

Frontier Group rivals beat Frontier Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

