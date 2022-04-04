Head to Head Review: Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) & Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Beauty Health and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beauty Health N/A 79.36% 2.92% Repro Med Systems -19.42% -7.55% -6.76%

Beauty Health has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Beauty Health and Repro Med Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beauty Health 0 1 9 0 2.90 Repro Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beauty Health presently has a consensus price target of $29.13, suggesting a potential upside of 72.24%. Given Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beauty Health and Repro Med Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beauty Health $260.09 million 9.73 -$375.11 million N/A N/A Repro Med Systems $23.49 million 5.36 -$4.56 million ($0.10) -28.20

Repro Med Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beauty Health.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Repro Med Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems. The company also provides HydraFacial CONNECT platform, a three-level industry certification program that will advance aesthetic professionals' skills and give them recognition, respect, and rewards; and system surgical smoke evacuators that vacuums the plume created by laser and electrocautery treatments, such as hair removal, tattoo removal, erbium, and veterinary procedures. Its system surgical smoke evacuators are used by hospitals, plastic surgeons, cosmetic surgeons, OB/GYN, veterinarians, and others. In addition, it offers marketing support services. Its products are distributed worldwide through its sales network. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Signal Hill, California with a location in Long Beach, California.

About Repro Med Systems (Get Rating)

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W. Zorgniotti on March 24, 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, NY.

