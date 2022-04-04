Head to Head Review: Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) versus RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) and RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.7% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Rush Street Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and RedBall Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 3 6 0 2.67 RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $16.44, suggesting a potential upside of 126.20%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and RedBall Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive -3.99% -9.74% -7.96% RedBall Acquisition N/A 5.84% 1.18%

Risk & Volatility

Rush Street Interactive has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and RedBall Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive $488.11 million 3.27 -$19.49 million ($0.50) -14.54 RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A $6.78 million N/A N/A

RedBall Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines. The company markets its online casino and sports betting under BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet.co brands. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

