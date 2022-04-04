Head-To-Head Survey: Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) versus Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annaly Capital Management 120.52% 14.60% 2.20% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -25.22% -5.86% -3.01%

Dividends

Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Annaly Capital Management pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -2.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Annaly Capital Management and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Annaly Capital Management $1.98 billion 5.20 $2.39 billion $1.61 4.39 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $733.04 million 4.42 -$184.86 million ($1.80) -13.70

Annaly Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Annaly Capital Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Annaly Capital Management and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annaly Capital Management 0 6 0 0 2.00 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43

Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 23.23%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus price target of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Annaly Capital Management’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Annaly Capital Management is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.0% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Annaly Capital Management beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

